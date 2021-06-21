Caroline Estelle Henry

Caroline Estelle (Spangler) Henry, 81, Kokomo, passed away 4:10 am Saturday June 19, 2021, at Waterford Place Health Campus. She was born October 21, 1939, in Indianapolis, the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Berger) Spangler. On August 4, 1984, she married Robert Gene Henry, and he preceded her in death on September 2, 2019.
Caroline was a 1957 graduate of Western High School. She retired from Delco Electronics where she worked as a secretary. She was a member of Main Street Christian Church in Russiaville. She enjoyed spending time with her family, taking walks on her farmland and woods, tending to her garden, and taking care of her pets. Caroline and Robert used to travel on their motorcycle to watch NASCAR races in Michigan.
Caroline is survived by her daughter, Lauren Donovan; stepsons, Steve Henry, Mark Henry; grandson, Dru Donovan; step-grandchildren, Derrick Henry, Bethany Thomas, Kayleigh Calvin; sisters, Suzanne (John) Allen, Chris Young; several great-grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter named after her, Caroline Archer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, father of her child, Dave Donovan; sister, Janice McCoy; and brothers-in-law, Rick Young, Earl McCoy.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to 1 pm Saturday June 26, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street Russiaville, IN 46979. Funeral service will begin at 1 pm on Saturday at the funeral home, with Pastor Ryan Mills officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dementia Society of America, 188 N. Main St. Doylestown, PA 18901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
