Carole LaFleur, 78, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on August 18, 2021 at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. She was born on November, 12, 1942 in Renault, Illinois the daughter of George and Elise (Grosse) Kunkle. Carole graduated from Waterloo High School, received a Bachelor's of Science at Barnes School of Nursing, and earned her Master's Degree from Wayne State. She was a longtime nursing administrator at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. Carole and her husband of 48 years, Bob, loved to travel across the world including Japan, China, Russia, Las Vegas and Hawaii. She enjoyed doing the daily puzzle in the Detroit Free Press.
She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Bob; and sister, Elizabeth (James) Arnold.
Left to cherish her memory is her brother, William (Sue) Kunkle; sister, Elaine (Wayne) Phegley; and many nieces and nephews.
All services will remain private. Donations in Carole's memory may be directed to Capuchin Retreat, 62460 Mt. Vernon Road, Washington, Michigan 48094 or www.capretreat.org. Online guestbook at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com