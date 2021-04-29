Carol Sue Middleton, 65, of Kokomo, passed away at 4:20 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born May 13, 1955, in Logansport, to Willis Alvin and Wilma Jean (Gish) Craig. On April 20, 1980, she married Robert “Bob” Middleton, in Kokomo, and he survives.
Carol graduated from Logansport High School in 1973 and from Goshen College in 1977. She worked as a CNA, QMA, and psych attendant at the Logansport State Hospital for 33 years before retiring in 2007. Carol liked to read and do crafts. She also enjoyed working with children and taught children’s church and was a former clown. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Kokomo, the EH Club in Logansport, and a past member of the Red Hat Society.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her sister-in-law, Joyce (Robert) Richman; brother-in-law, Ronald (Rita) Middleton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, one sister, and a sister-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Tim Gates officiating. Burial will follow in Ever Rest Memorial Park in Logansport, with Pastor Jeanne Winters officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carol’s memory to the First Church of the Nazarene Children’s Ministry. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.