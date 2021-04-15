Carol Jo Fisher, 53, Kokomo, went peacefully to her Heavenly home at 12:00 pm Monday, April 12, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo, after struggling with an illness for the past ten years. Carol was born in Lebanon, Indiana, on May 24, 1967. She is survived by her daughter, Carissa Jo Perry; mother and stepfather, Myra Jo and Thomas W. Hightower of Kokomo; brother, John R. (Sharon) Fisher of Westfield; and sister, Jennie (Brian) Hicks of Kokomo; also surviving are nieces, Haley (Dayne) Tomlinson, Carlie Campbell, Ashley Fisher and nephew, Cody Hicks, with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Her father, John C. Fisher preceded her in death.
Carol graduated from Kokomo High School in 1985 and worked in many office capacities throughout the Kokomo and Indianapolis area. Carol loved gatherings and always had a good time. She could sing beautifully and loved to cook when she was able. She would say her greatest achievement was raising her daughter and she relished every moment of it. She passed her time talking to strangers and was forever grateful for all the help she received, allowing her to maintain her own home with her daughter.
Carol’s family wishes to thank all her many caregivers including visiting nurses, wound care experts, Doctor Ty and his staff, the dialysis center, some very special neighbors, and the Spirit Bus.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1:00 pm until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made for an education fund to benefit Carol's daughter, Carissa, in care of Jenni Hicks. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
