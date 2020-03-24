Carol Jane DICE

Mrs. Carol J. Dice, 79, Kokomo passed away March 22, 2020. She was born August 2, 1941 in Kokomo, IN to Arthur & Louise Saltsman.
Carol is survived by her beloved husband James Dice, Sons; James (Dahlia) Dice, Michael (Patty) Dice & Jeffrey (Jody) Dice, daughters; Teresa Dice, Tamara (Brian) Cox & Tonya (Don) Dice-Miller, brothers; Michael, Jim, Bill and John Saltsman, 23 Grandchildren and over a dozen great-grandchildren.
Carol Married James Dice on October 31, 1959. She was a strong independent Woman and followed every dream without reservations. She was the true definition of Superwoman. She enjoyed bowling and golfing with her husband & friends. She traveled the world and enjoyed the chaos that we all called Family Time.
She attended Kokomo High School, worshiped with her family at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and retired from GM Delco.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.