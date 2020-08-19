Lifetime Kokomo resident, Carol Ann Whitehead passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born on July 26, 1934 in Kokomo, Indiana to Ervin and Mary (Knipfer) Wright.
Carol graduated from Northwestern High School in 1952 and married her high school sweetheart Robert "Bob" Whitehead the same year. This was the beginning of her lifetime commitment to being the most devoted housewife and mother she could be. Her soul mate, Bob, preceded her in death in 2003.
Carol is survived by three sons; Robert Steven Whitehead (New York City), Donald Whitehead (Angela), and Jon Whitehead (both of Kokomo). She is also survived by her brother; Mike Wright, grandchildren; Kristin Massengill (Mark Jr.), Melissa Williams (Michael), Megan Shacklee, and Corey Whitehead, along with10 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by two brothers; Ervin "Bud" and Joe Wright.
Carol was happy just taking care of her family. She enjoyed cooking for them and spending time with them. She loved the family porch talks taking place in the summer. She also loved to travel as long as she was accompanied by family and friends. Carol always put others before herself and always wanted to help anyone in need.
Due to current COVID-19 concerns, the family is having a graveside service only at Greenlawn Cemetery in Greentown; 50 North & County Road 780 East on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 12pm. Pastor David Stokes will officiate.
We kindly ask you wear a mask for the entire service and refrain from extending a hug or handshake to others. Likewise, for those experiencing symptoms please leave an online condolence for the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Carol's memory towards the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.