Carol A. Shaw, 76 of Tipton died on Monday, October 25, 2021 at IU Health – Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Carol was born in Tipton County on May 11, 1945 to Walter C. & Norma L. (Harmon) Fuller. She was married to Jerald W. Shaw.
Carol had worked at Delco Electronics in Kokomo and was also a former dental assistant. She was a former faithful member of West Street Christian Church where she attended when her health allowed and was in the choir and served as a Deacon. She was a 1963 graduate of Tipton High School and earned an Associate’s Degree from Indiana University – Kokomo.
Carol is survived by two sons, Lenny W. Shaw and wife Lisa, Nashville, Tennessee and Kerry M. Shaw, Tipton; and one granddaughter, Karly Leann Shaw. Carol is also survived by a special friend, Vici Pennaped, Noblesville. She was preceded in death by one brother, Robert A. Wright and two sisters, Oliene J. Padgett and Florence Fuller.
Funeral services for Carol will be at 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 28 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Rev. Ashley Clark presiding and burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carols’ memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46250.