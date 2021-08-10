Carol A. Gabbard, 75, Kokomo, passed away at 4:25 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Community Hospital East in Indianapolis. She was born November 26, 1945, in Howard County, to Howard and Wilma (Edinburg) Kelley.
Carol graduated from Sharpsville High School. She was the regional manager at the Burger King on Markland where she worked for 20 years. Carol enjoyed playing Bingo and working on crosswords, loved to shop, and most of all, cherished spending time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
Survivors include her children, Thomas “Tom” (Alesia) Whittaker, Robert (Norma) Whittaker, Mike (Misty) Whittaker, and Donna (William “Jeff”) Carroll; grandchildren, Randall (Ivy) Whittaker, Robert (Britney) Whittaker Jr., Susan Whittaker, Ashley Whittaker, Alizabeth (Michael) Cunningham, Thomas (Shelby) Whittaker, Josh Whittaker, Kasey (Matt) Deeter, Jacob (Abby) Cox, Daniel (Bri McAninch) Whittaker, Danielle (Travis) Vanness, Desiree (Zach Thatcher) Whittaker; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Howard “Butch” (Cindy) Kelley, Jr.; sister, Debra Ennis; sister-in-law, Lois Kelley; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ricky Kelley; and grandson, John Thomas Whittaker.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
