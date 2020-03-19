Carmen Waneta Jones, 99, Swayzee, Indiana, went to be with Jesus on March 16, 2020, at Century Villa Healthcare in Greentown, Indiana. She was born on October 8, 1920, near Galveston, Indiana, to the late Earl and Bertha (Deisch) House.
Waneta was a 1938 graduate of Galveston High School. Waneta married her beloved husband, the late Rev. Raymond Jones on November 28, 1943. She was a lifelong helpmate to her husband in the ministry and on their farm raising their five children near Swayzee. She was a loving and giving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed her family and always looked forward to family get-togethers. She was a “kid at heart” and loved life. She had a positive attitude and hardly ever complained. Waneta loved the Word of God and had a quiet but deep faith.
Survivors include children, Don (Cheryl) Jones, Kokomo, Dean (Jennifer) Jones, Lafayette, Ruth Ann (Donald) Dollens, Bardstown, Kentucky, Daniel (Charmye) Jones, Jonesboro, and Phillip (Nancy) Jones, Goddard, Kansas; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two nieces; and one nephew.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Rev. L. Raymond Jones, and sister, Pauline Klepfer.
Pastor James Bradley will officiate a private family service with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown. A memorial service honoring Waneta's life will be at a later date.
Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carmen Waneta (House) Jones, please visit our floral store.