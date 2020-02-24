Carlos W. Miller, Jr., 65, of Lebanon, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born in Indianapolis, on January 8, 1955; a son of the late Carlos W. Miller and Mae P. (Turner) Jasper.
Carlos attended Taylor High School. He worked as a sanitor (suppling/sanitizing) at Maplehurst Bakeries, LLC in Lebanon.
Carlos dearly loved his wife and depended on her love and support. He was a dedicated family man who never met a stranger. He had a big heart and a soft spot for those who most people would turn their back on. He would also go out of the way to make sure he could help in some way. It brought him joy to call and spend time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and made sure each one knew he loved them. He will truly be missed by his family, many friends, and co-workers.
Survivors include, wife, Tina Miller of Lebanon; children, Jennifer Cage of Michigantown, Amanda (Chris) Shockley of Thorntown, Angela Cuttriss of Kokomo, Jackie (Kyle) Doughty of Lebanon, Carlos “CW” (Leia) Miller of Kokomo, Kristina (Wayne) Martin of Royal, Arkansas, and Drew (Toni) Miller of Advance; grandchildren, Zachary (Carrie) Thomas, Kelsey (Bradey) Kinman, Christian (Leeanna) Martin, Alia (Matt) Williams, Jarod (Madisen) Martin, Maxwell Shockley, Ezekiel Martin, Kodi Hayes, Jack Martin, Olivia Martin, Marissa Doughty, Kiersten Robbins, Julia Martin, Noah Miller, Sarah Martin, Keeleigh Hayes, Benson Miller, Alex Martin, Karra Riggins, Alex Roark, Shelby Cage, Mike Cage, Tabby Cage, Hannah Cage, Matthew Cuttriss, Crayton McCoy, Sophia McCoy, Zoey McCoy, and Bentley McCoy; ten great grandchildren; the father who raised Carlos, Buck Jasper; and a brother, Ed Turner.
In addition to his parents, Carlos was preceded in death by his grandsons, Jake Shockley and Nathan Cuttriss; granddaughter, Alison Cuttriss; and great granddaughter, Eloquence Fugle.
Funeral Services are to be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Myers Mortuary, 1502 North Lebanon Street in Lebanon, Indiana.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to until time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home in Lebanon.
Boone County Crematory has been entrusted with his cremation arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society for Boone County, PO Box 708, Lebanon, Indiana 46052. Online Condolences: www.myersmortuary.com