Carlene J Rentschler, 89, passed away on March 17, 2020 at McKinney Place in Logansport. She was born in Miami County to the late Russell and Nina (Sanders) Kepner, and was later raised in the Kokomo and Greentown areas.
Carlene is survived by two sons, Ron (Sherry) Rentschler of Mint Hill, NC and Ed (Sue) Rentschler of Martinsville, IL; daughter Rhonda (Jerry) Heckathorn of Rochester, IN; two brothers, Jack Kepner of Panama City, FL and Mike (Linda) Kepner of Kokomo, IN; Aunt Betty (Howard) Rentschler of Fulton, IN; eight grandchildren, along with many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and the father of her children, Joseph Rentschler.
By her request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions in Carlene's honor may be made to Elara Caring Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association for disease research.
Ellers Mortuary assisted the family with arrangements.