Carl O. Price

Carl Otis Price, 83 of Kokomo, passed away at St. Vincent Kokomo on Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born to the late Walter Price and Edith (Smith) Price on August 28, 1937 in Kokomo. Carl married Connie J. (Keith) Price on June 28, 1955. She passed away June 2, 2017.
Carl attended Kokomo High School. He enlisted in the Army National Guard his senior year of High School and served his country for six years. He worked for Kokomo Sanitary-Gerber plant, retiring after 50 years. Carl was a baseball coach at Northside Little League for many years and was a volunteer for the United Way for several years.
Carl and Connie enjoyed fishing together. Carl was a dedicated Christian and has read the Bible many times front to back. Carl was known to be a comedian, and loved to fib and joke with anyone and everyone, no matter if he knew them. He enjoyed spending time with his family and the many grandchildren.
Surviving Carl are his two daughters; Carla Lewis and Susan Longfellow; grandchildren Chad Lewis, Shannon Rhoades, Joe Price, and Amy Price; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson Caiden, and brother Charles Price (Virginia).
Preceding him in death are his wife Connie, his parents, son Danny Price, one brother, and two sisters.
Funeral services for Carl will take place at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel on Friday October 16, 2020 at 11am with Pastor Mark Sthal officiating. Burial will follow at Kokomo Memorial Park cemetery with Military Honors presented by the Kokomo VFW 1152 and the United States Army.