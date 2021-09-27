Carl H. Dick, Sr. 81 of Tipton died peacefully Friday, September 24, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Cicero, Indiana on January 19, 1940 to Edgar Tillman and Terrie Virginia (Hunt) Dick. Carl married Caron S. Womack on July 15, 1961. She survives.
Carl worked at Richardson Rubber Company in Indianapolis where he was an operator and had responsibilities with quality control. He loved spending time with his wife of 60 years and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His outside hobbies included fishing and gardening when he was not spending quiet time on his mower keeping his landscape trimmed. In the cooler months he enjoyed collecting coins and old money. Old cars would always catch his eye. Carl enjoyed watching the Colts football and basketball games. Often he could be found driving in the country during the evening hours looking for deer.
He is survived by his wife, Caron, children Carl Dick, Jr. and wife Michelle of Sheridan, Steven (Stevie) Dick and wife Sherri of Tipton, Rena Phifer and husband Joe of Paoli, Andrea (Lynn) Dick of Tipton, Sheila Martin and husband Randy of Elwood, Connie McLearran and husband Dan of Tipton, Angie Dick of Tipton and Tracey (Jake) Dick and wife Lora of Elwood. Surviving siblings include: Keith Dick, Esther Kronenberg, Carol Hartsock and Virginia (Jenny) Harrison. Carl has 25 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren.
Family that preceded him in death includes a son, Greg “Bomar” Dick and siblings Edgar Dick, Jr. Joe Dick, Henry Dick, Charlie Dick, Margie Roudebush and Mary Lockwood.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Caleb Dick presiding. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton. Visitation will occur on Thursday from Noon until service time.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, Illinois, 60674.