Carl G. Phillips, Sr., 64, Kokomo, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born February 7, 1956 in Elwood to Olen Leroy Phillips and Margaret (Mullins) Julian. He married Robin Miller on July 20, 1984. She survives.
Carl was the owner of C & R Siding and Construction. He also worked for Lowe’s for 15 years before he retired in 2017. He loved the Lord and attended Family Worship Center for 12 years. He more recently attended Abundant Life Church. Carl taught Sunday School for five years and was great with children. He was very proud of his Melungeon heritage. He enjoyed wood working and was dedicated to AA. He loved people and was known to be a hugger.
Along with his wife of 36 years, Carl is survived by his children, Rae-Anna Marcrum, Jennifer Cage, Angela (Ben) McCoy, Carlos (Leia) Miller III, Carl (Brittany) Phillips; sisters, Barb Smith, Mary Julian, Amy Crume; sister-in-law, Mary (Bill) Dungan; brothers-in-law, David Werner, Rick Gifford; grandchildren, Karra (Raymond) Riggins, Alex Roark, Shelby, Mike, Tabby, and Hannah Cage, Matthew Cuttriss, Andrew Harting, Crayton, Sophie, Zoey, and Bentley McCoy- Nichols, Alaysha, Aydin, and Amiya Phillips; and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren, Nathan Smith and Allyson Cuttriss; great grandchild, Eloquence Fugle; brothers, Leroy, Eddie, Charlie, and Johnny Phillips; sisters-in-law, Carol Werner and Loren Gifford; and brother-in-law, Dorsey Crume.
Funeral services will be held 11am, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Pastor Charles Riley will officiate. Friends are also invited to view the funeral service via webcast. A link will be available on Thursday at the bottom of his obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm, Wednesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
