Carl Earl Thurston, 59 of Tipton died March, 19, 2020 at Waterford Place in Kokomo. He was born on March 22, 1960 in Tipton to Shirley C. and Gracie C. (McCool) Thurston.
Carl worked at Park 100 foods assisting with the packaging of their products. He was a simple man who enjoyed fishing and spending time at home.
He is survived by his sister, Brenda Tatum and husband John of Tipton. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sherry Lynn.
Graveside services will be Monday, March 30, at 11:00 a.m. at Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.
Memorial contributions in Carl’s honor may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois, 60674.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.