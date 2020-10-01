2 Timothy 4:7-8 NIV “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”…..Carl Crowder, age 86, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his home in Kokomo with family by his side. He was born in Ladoga, Indiana, to Elmer and Nora “Dutch” Elizabeth (Williams) Crowder on April 10, 1934. He married Linda Meister-Crowder, who survives, on June 4, 1988, at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, Kokomo.

Carl was a 1952 graduate of Kokomo High School. He served from 1953-1957 in the Atlantic Fleet of the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a Boiler Tender aboard destroyers USS McCaffery and the USS Glennon. Upon Honorable Discharge from the US Navy, he joined the Kokomo Police Department in 1957 and retired after 20 years of service in 1977. He served in the Patrol, Juvenile, and Detective Division and was Patrol Shift Lieutenant for 2 years and Patrol Shift Captain for 10 years.

Carl worked for General Motors Delco as a skilled trades carpenter from 1977 and retired in 1996. He was an avid fisherman and boater having navigated the Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky, Cumberland Rivers, and Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway. He loved riding his Harley Davidson Road King Classic and Road King Trike. He rode all over the US, in local fundraiser Poker Runs, the New Year’s Day Frozen Buns Run, and the Tennessee Tail of the Dragon. He rode his Trike for the last time July 25, 2020, in the Mike Andry Final Ride.

Carl enjoyed working with his John Deer tractor and lawnmower and sharing good times with his many friends and fellow veterans. He was a member of the Post 6 Kokomo American Legion, a lifetime member of the Kokomo VFW 1152, Voiture 40&8, a Charter member of Post 6 American Legion Riders, the David Foster FOP Lodge #78, the Indiana Chapter 13 Blue Knights, and UAW Local #685.

Carl is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Kolleen (Jack) London; son, Dan (Tammi) Crowder; granddaughter, Elisabeth Crowder, Clearfield, UT; grandson, Christopher Crowder, Muncie; granddaughter, Catherine Crowder, Greenwood; brothers-in-law, Dale Balmer, Natural Bridge, VA, and John (Margie) Meister, Marlin, TX; sister-in-law, Jeannie Anderson Nutter, Holiday, FL, along with several nieces, step-nieces, nephews, and step-nephews.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Cookie and Janice Meister; mother of his children, Mary Elizabeth Crowder; sisters, Marge Balmer and Myla Graves; brothers-in-law, Don Graves and Fred Nutter, DVM; sisters-in-law, Sari Johnson and Rose Clark; and niece, Carol Jameson.

The family would like to thank Marley Griffin, DO, the staff at Ascension St. Vincent Physicians (Dixon Road), Ascension St. Vincent Oncology Staff, Wm Byron, MD, Ascension St. Vincent Pulmonary Care, and Thomas Reilly, MD and the staff at ISC all for their treatment, care, and concern over the last year and a half.

Funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Bobby Estle officiating with (Retired KPD) Tom DiNardo assisting. Burial will follow in Galveston Cemetery with military honors provided by the US Navy, the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team and KPD Police Rites. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1-4 pm Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the local chapter of the US War Dogs Association, c/o John Allen Meeks, VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington Street, Kokomo, IN 46901. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.