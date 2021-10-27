Candy Henry, 61 of Tipton, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at her residence surrounded by loved ones. She was born on July 28, 1960 in Tipton to Millard F. & Madelyn June (Park) Kendall. August 5, 1978 she married Bruce Lee Henry and he survives. The couple enjoyed 43 years of marriage and raising a family together.
Candy was a stay at home mom and homemaker. She also cooked many meals for the patrons of Sherrill’s Restaurant throughout the years. Candy loved playing online games, browsing Facebook, and Puzzle Pirates. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Candy was a graduate of Tipton High School, Class of 1978.
Candy is survived by her husband, Bruce; children, Katrina Basiewicz and husband Tim of Anderson, Nicole Henry of Indianapolis; siblings Jeffery Berg of Marion, Felicia Morris of Kokomo, David Berg and wife Theresa of Kempton, Jenny McDaniel and husband Dale of Goldsmith, Jeff Kendall and wife Becky of Noblesville, Sandy Plake, Debbie Dunn and Mike Kendall. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Charlotte Henry, Lily Keeling, Daze Keeling, Jakob Basiewicz, Colby Basiewicz, Luna “Vi-vi” Keeling; and her faithful dog, Rosie.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 28 at the Tetersburg Cemetery with Rev. Harvey McDaniel presiding, burial to follow. No visitation is planned; however the service is open for all of the community.
In lieu of flowers the family requested donations to be made to the American Lung Association, 115 W. Washington Street, Suite 1180-S, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Henry family.