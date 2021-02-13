Cameron T. Salinas, 31, Kokomo, passed away at 10:35 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at his home. He was born May 20, 1989, in Kokomo, the son of Brian Troy Salinas and Kelly L. (Kemp) Salinas.
Cameron was a 2007 graduate of Kokomo High School and worked for Chrysler Corp. He was an avid Kentucky Basketball fan. Cameron enjoyed playing basketball and his team won the World Gus Macker Championship and won the City Tournament. He was a huge music fan and loved attending concerts. Cameron also enjoyed the time he spent with family and friends, along with his dog, Dutchess. He never left family and friends without telling them he loved them and he was very close to his brothers.
Cameron is survived by his mother, Kelly Salinas; father, Brian Troy Salinas; brothers, Andrew (Meagan) Salinas and Parker (Nelleigh) Salinas; grandparents, Donna J. (Mike) Valadez and Robert Salinas; nieces and nephews, Connor Salinas, Wyatt Salinas and Nora Salinas; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cameron was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry G. Kemp.
Visitation with family will be from 4-6 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. A private memorial service will be held with Pastor Jim Bradley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cameron’s memory to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
