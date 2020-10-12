Calvin Moss, 62, of Ellington, Florida, and formerly of Kokomo, passed away at 2:45 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born May 13, 1958, in Kokomo, to Melvin and Nancy Moss.
Calvin attended Haworth High School. In his younger years, he worked at Tri-State as a plant manager for 20 years and later worked as a salesman at Sunset Memory Garden until his retirement. He enjoyed watching football and fishing, and he loved to play poker. He also loved visiting with his friends and neighbors in Florida, and he was happy to have his son, Josh, be there with him.
Survivors include his son, Josh Moss; daughter, Laura Lowery; mother, Nancy Moss; brothers and sisters, Glen Moss, Greg Johnson, Brenda Taylor and Linda Cross; his grandkids; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Moss; brother, Tim Moss; and son, Christopher Moss.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Calvin’s memory to the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
