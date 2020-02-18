Calista Jane "Dee Dee" (Scudder) Cook

Calista Jane “Dee Dee” Cook, 88, of Kokomo, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born January 19, 1932, in Kokomo, to David and Hazel (Sherwood) Scudder.
Calista worked at Delco for 30 years. She enjoyed walking to the Dollar General, quite often giving “Moose” a hard time. She also enjoyed watching her favorite shows, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, QVC, The Little Couple, and Dr. Pimple Popper. She loved spending time with children, especially her beloved grandchildren. She volunteered for various things over the years and took special care of her crippled mother. Calista had a special love for children, was selfless, kind and independent, and was always putting others above herself. She stated, “I never had much, but what I had, I shared.” She was baptized in her 20’s and use to ring the church bell at the old church on Taylor Street. She attributes making it through every up and down throughout life due to God walking right by her side and never leaving her. She was a member of UAW Local 292 and the Delco Goodtimer Travel Club and a past member of the Moose Lodge.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Mitchell Cook, Christian Cook, Chloie Cook and Connor Cook; very dear friend, Ann Bishop, and good friend, Eleanor Bieghler; special young man, J.R. Shallenberger; special nieces, Pat (David) Schwartz and Ally Markiewicz; special nephews, Jack and Mike Markiewicz; special friend, Mark Markiewicz; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Thomas Cook; brothers, David and Richard Scudder; niece, Peggy Markiewicz; and nephew, Andrew Schwartz.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor James Ball officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit from Noon until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Calista’s memory to Riley Children’s Hospital or the Kokomo Rescue Mission. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
