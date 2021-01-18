C. Ty Carden

Ty Carden, 57, of Lafayette, passed away unexpectedly at his home Tuesday, January 12, 2021. He was born September 5, 1963 in Tipton to Gary and Sharon (Thomas) Carden. He married Amy Swank on November 10, 2014 and she survives.
Ty was a graduate of Lewis Cass High School where he excelled in many sports. He was a member of Galveston First Baptist Church and enjoyed Fishing. He served his country in the United States Navy. He was currently employed by Subaru of Lafayette.
Surviving family include his wife Amy Carden of Lafayette; his mother, Sharon Carden of Galveston; his sister, Layne Carden of Galveston; his stepchildren, Madison Richardson, Lafayette; Kody (Blake) Brown, Flora; and Kayla Humphrey of Lafayette. His mother and father-in-law, Gene and Carol Swank of Galveston and brother-in-law, Ron Swank of Kokomo. He is also survived by one step grandchild, Lovie Walker of Lafayette, nephews, Ethan and Garrett, niece, Micah and several cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Gary Carden and paternal grandparents, Jim and Helen Carden.
Private family services will be held Tuesday, January 19th at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Jeremy Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Galveston Cemetery.
Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with his arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com