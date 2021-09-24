Byron K Schaeffer, 65, Burlington, passed away at 11:32 pm on Sunday September 19, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent, Kokomo. He was born in Kokomo on September 10, 1956, to the late Edward Michael and Melba (Carter) Schaeffer. On November 6, 1982, he marries Anita Jackson, and she survives.
Byron was a 1975 graduate of Carroll High School. He had been working for Carroll Consolidated School Corporation as a school bus mechanic. He was a member of the “Good Ol’ Boys” motorcycle club where he served as President, Crossroads Community Christian Church, Burlington Masonic Lodge #111, IBN Saud Grotto, and H.O.G. He enjoyed volunteering at the Booster Club of Kokomo bingo hall. He loved riding his motorcycle and playing Santa Claus for his family, friends, and several different organizations.
Along with his wife of 38 years, Anita, Byron is survived by his son Andrew Byron (Amanda) Schaeffer; grandchildren, Elizabith Knapp, Emilee Schaeffer, and Eliot Schaeffer; siblings, Steve (Donna) Schaeffer, Beth Ann (Alan) Sweet, Travis (Renee) Short, Kim (Aaron) Jackson, and Allison (James) Shirar.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Shane Michael Schaeffer, and mother and father in law, Wayne and Wanda Jackson.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am Saturday September 25, 2021, at Ball Hill Cemetery, Cutler, IN., with Dan Butcher officiating. Family and friends may gather at 10:30 am at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 44 Michigan St. Burlington, for the procession to the cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 3pm-7pm on Friday September 24, 2021, at the Burlington Community Club. 425 E Fifth St. A Masonic service will begin at 7 pm Friday at the Community Club, provided by the Burlington masonic Lodge #111. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Community Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.