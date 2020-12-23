Burna L. Grant, 81, of Kokomo, IN passed away on December 22, 2020 at Waterford Place of Kokomo. She was born on April 28, 1939 in West Moreland, TN, the daughter of Sid and Cleo Farris. She retired from GM in March of 1991 with 17.3 years of service and then worked part time at Elder Beerman. She also worked at Haworth High School and Lafayette Park Middle School cafeterias. Burna loved spending time with her granddaughter, Shyla. She also enjoyed baking, gardening, and watching game shows.
Left to cherish her memory is her brother, Ray Farris; sons, Eric and Randy; and granddaughter, Shyla. Funeral Services will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 10:00 am. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Online guest book at www.Sunsetmemorygarden.com