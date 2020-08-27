Bryceton Wayne Ray Pickett, 2 Weeks old, passed away peacefully in the arms of family at 2:55 pm Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born August 8, 2020, the son of Dakota Pickett and Emily Griggs.
During his two weeks on earth, Bryceton stole many hearts.
He is survived by his maternal grandmother, Denise Griggs; maternal great-grandmother, Lucinda Griggs; paternal grandparents, Phil & Tisha Pickett; and paternal great-grandmother, Margaret Pickett; along with a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Bryceton was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather, Steven W. Griggs; and paternal great-grandfather, Les Pickett.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday at Bethel Tabernacle Church of God, 661 W. 400 S., Kokomo. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1 pm Friday at the church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Bryceton's family, please visit our floral store.