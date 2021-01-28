Bryan Strange

Bryan C. Strange, 57, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at his home. He was born on May 2, 1963 to Alford “Gene” Strange and Mary (Campbell) Henry in Kokomo, IN. Bryan resided in Kokomo most of his life and was a graduate of Haworth High School. Bryan is remembered by his family and friends as loving, caring, and often the life of the party. He was very dedicated to his work, always wanting to give his best to those he served and to those he worked for. He had recently rededicated his life to the Lord and shared Christ to others with enthusiasm. He credited Jesus for the strength and peace he had during his final days. He was preceded in death by Alford “Gene” Strange (father) and Donald Henry (step-father). Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Destiny (Austin) Strange-Antrim; mother, Mary Henry; step-mother, Ann Strange; brothers, Ron (Jody) Strange; Steven Henry; Bob (Kathy) Szabo, Lee Szabo; sisters, Christina Henry; Velvet Curts, Brenda Creason, Robynne Henry, Rhonda Henry, Rhonda Strange and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A public viewing will be at Bethel Tabernacle Church of God on Friday, January 29, 2021, beginning at 11:00 am with service beginning at 1:00 pm.

