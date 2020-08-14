Bruce Michael Register, 40, Kokomo, passed away at 9:04 am Wednesday August 12, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born February 17, 1980, in Kokomo, the son of Bruce Becraft and Diane Alice Register.
Bruce was a driver for Alcon Products. He enjoyed watching TV, listening to the radio, spending time with his family and loved telling jokes.
Bruce is survived by his father, Bruce Becraft (Tammy); mother, Diane Register; siblings, Zachary Register (Danielle), Kara Register (Alan), Bryan Fitchpatrick (Rene), Kimber Irwin (Jimmy), and Donald Irwin (Andi); grandmother, Gloria Tucker; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Bruce was preceded in death by his siblings, Ashleigh Irwin and James Register; aunt, Sandy; uncle, George; and his grandparents.
Visitation with the family will be from 1-4 Tuesday August 18, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Bruce's family, please visit our floral store.