Bruce Elton St. John, 86, Kokomo, Indiana, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 6:30 a.m. on December 2, 2020. He was born September 12, 1934 in Kokomo, Indiana, to Earl Fredrick St. John and Kathryn Francis St. John (Schrader). On May 4, 1957 he married Barbara Ann Roark at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Bruce attended Kokomo High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge he worked at Chrysler for a short time. He became a gifted craftsman designing fire trucks, grain dryers, and also built 3 homes in Kokomo, Indiana. Bruce moved to Texas and spent many years working for Texas Instruments. He later returned to Kokomo and was employed by Hayes Brothers and later retired. Bruce enjoyed building furniture and crafting in his garage. He also enjoyed going to the park with his dog and friend Jim. Bruce loved Jesus and studying the Bible.
Survivors include, son Michael St. John and daughter Debra St. John Coyne and a brother Fred St. John. Grandchildren include Jennifer St. John, Bobby Moore, Jr., Stephanie St. John, Jacob St. John, Keaton Coyne and Nicholis Moore. Great-grandchildren include Kyler Salinas and Christina Moore. He is also survived by his special caregiver Tammy Rubow of many years and his dog Chrissy. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara St. John in 2010 his parents, sister, two daughters Salina St. John Moore and Christina St. John.
Graveside serves will be held at Albright Cemetery in Kokomo, Indiana on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Reverend Joel Flowers, Chaplain with Southern Care Hospice, will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the family to cover the cost of funeral expenses.