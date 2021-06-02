Bruce Elliot Cardwell, 81, Kokomo, passed away 4:38 am Tuesday June 1, 2021, at Howard Community Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born August 1, 1939, in Tipton County, IN, the son of the late John M. and Harriett E. (Jeffers) Cardwell. On June 13, 1998, he married Sharon Shuck in Kokomo, and she survives.
Bruce was a 1957 graduate of Prairie High School. After high school, he graduated from Indiana University. He worked at Cardwell Tax Service for 47 years preparing taxes. He held other jobs at Haynes, taught History class at Taylor High School, and was a realtor. Bruce worked for the Secretary of State in Indianapolis for two years. He served on the Tri-Central School Board and the Indiana State School Board traveling around and inspecting schools. Bruce met his wife Sharon while the two were ballroom dancing.
In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived by his children, Marleta (Darl) Simpson, Mark (Lori) Cardwell, Marchele (Shane) Taylor, Mike (Penny) Burnett, Melinda (Ervin) Stuckart, Melissa Manaloto; siblings, John (Nancy) Cardwell, Glen (Marty) Cardwell, Karen Way, Carmen (Jerry) Fellows, Norma (Larry) Alderfer, Wanda (Glen) Dudding; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a daughter, Marsha Adler.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 pm Friday June 4, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, IN. Funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday June 5, 2021, at Stout & Son in Russiaville, with Pastor Darren Miracle officiating. Burial will follow in Normanda Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Bruce's family, please visit our floral store.