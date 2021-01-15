Bruce E. Blume, 78, Wolcott, passed away on December 29, 2020, in Kokomo. Bruce was born in Rensselaer, Indiana, to the late Robert and Helen (Tilton) Blume. In 1960, he graduated from Wolcott High School, where he was a three-sport athlete, participating in baseball, basketball and track and field. On October 14, 1989, Bruce married Debbie Dunlap Hargis, who preceded him in death on November 8, 2014. Bruce and Debbie enjoyed traveling the United States by motorcycle and were loyal members of the Yamaha Voyagers Club. Bruce enjoyed time spent in nature, whether it be fishing, cutting firewood, watching birds or just relaxing on this “shelter house” and talking to friends and neighbors. Bruce became an avid Jeeper later in life and enjoyed 4-wheeling in Michigan with his family. He also enjoyed eating morel mushrooms, as long as someone else could find them for him. He was a big fan of Number 3 (Nascar) and all sports, especially basketball. Some of Bruce’s best times were spent visiting with great friends, especially Jerry & Jacque Cook, Tina, Matt & Ian Orms, Larry & Peg Oberlander and David Greenburg.
Surviving are sons, Robb (Kathi), Kokomo, IN, and their daughters, Dan (Beth), Wakarusa, IN; daughter, Jodi Dezelan Perdue (Rick), Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Alyson Blume Wells (Matt), Noblesville, IN, Danielle Blume, Seattle, WA, Brooke Blume, Wakarusa, IN, Sara Blume, Indianapolis, IN, Jack Perdue, Dallas, TX and Kate Perdue, Dallas, TX; sister, Barbara Blume Myers, Glen Dale, WV; great-granddaughter, Kendall Moore; great-grandson, Carter Wells; and niece, Michaela Myers Moore (Brian), Noblesville, IN.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no services, at this time. The family plans to have a celebration of life, when circumstances allow. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory are assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Bruce’s memory to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Messages of condolences may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
