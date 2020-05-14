Brian Thompson, 64, Kokomo, passed away at 3:50 pm May 12, 2020, at his son’s home. He was born September 21, 1955, in Kokomo, the son of the Doyle Edward & Billie Joy (Price) Thompson. On October 16, 1982, in Kokomo, IN, he married J. Denise Piatt who preceded him in death February 2, 2020.
Brian was a 1974 graduate of Western High School. He went to work for the Kokomo Police Department in 1985, retiring as Captain in April of 2016 after 31 years of service. He was also a small business owner with his father, and together, they ran D.T. Computers, in Kokomo, for over ten years. After his retirement, Brian worked in IT for the Kokomo Police Department until 2019. Brian held every leadership rank from patrolman to Captain and served as President of the F.O.P. for 11 years.
Brian was an Addie Maddox award winner, and a silver medalist in the World Police and Fire games in 2001. He was part of 2 presidential Secret Service details, was deputized by the U.S. Marshalls for Operation Falcon, and served as Special Deputy in Cumberland, Indiana and served as an officer for the Indianapolis Police Department. He also appeared in the movie Terror Squad that was filmed in Kokomo.
Brian is survived by his mother, Billie Thompson; children, Richard Thompson, Barbara (Jerry) Finton, and Jeremiah (Shannon Layton) Thompson; granddaughter, Bailey Zook; sister, Cheryl (Ted) Kenworthy; nieces and nephews, James (Tishelle) Heckman, Jennifer Heckman-Crow, Matt Heckman, Johna Pearson, and Samantha Taylor.
Brian was preceded in death by his wife, J. Denise Thompson; father, Doyle E. Thompson; sister, Stephanie; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dave and Jean Copp.
Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast. The webcast will be available at 1:00 pm Saturday, May 16, 2020, and for 90 days after. You may use the link at the bottom of his obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com to view the service. Private burial will be held in Sharpsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Brian’s memory to the Police Memorial Fund. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
