Brian Scott Smith passed away at 3:56 a.m. Sunday July 26, at Bethany Village Nursing Home. He was born August 17, 1963, in St. Joseph, Michigan to Robert and Melba (Penley) Smith who proceeded him in death.
Scott is survived by five brothers and 2 sisters; Jerry Smith - Kokomo, Robert Smith Kokomo, Marilyn Berry - Kokomo, Danny Smith - Indianapolis, Vivian (Cindy) Arnold - Windfall, Anthony Smith - Kokomo, Shawn Smith - Greentown; Also having 7 nephews and 6 nieces.
We will have a family gathering and any friends who would like to join us at the Greentown Cemetery at Scott’s parents’ grave site. With a dinner to follow at 111 East Monroe St., Kokomo, on Saturday, August 8, at 3:00 p.m.