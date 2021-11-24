Brian Michael Ward, Sr., 46, Kokomo, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021. He was born in Howard County on May 10, 1975, to Gerald Michael and Carol (Gossard) Ward. He married Jacqualyn Lavengood on January 21, 2016, and she survives.
Brian worked several jobs over his years, including cooking, painting, and building cell towers. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing darts, discussing politics, and was an avid Houston Astros and Minnesota Vikings fan, and enjoyed watching UFC and MMA events. Brian was a good-hearted man, strong in his faith, and loved spending time with his friends and family.
Along with his wife of five years, Brian is survived by his parents; his children, Aryana Ward and Brian Ward, Jr.; stepchildren, Zach Shutt and Jade Michael Cook II; siblings, Lissa (Harry) Litka and David (Cidnee) Ward; grandchildren, Caleb, Levi, Jade, Harley, Kash and Kaisyn; step-grandchildren, Jace, Jayven, Jaylenn, and Journey; mother-in-law, Judith Browning; close cousins, Heidi King and Heather Matthews; and special childhood friend, Shane Addison.
Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 1pm until the time of the memorial service at 4pm, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road. Pastor John Murdock will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Grounds and Organization. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Brian's family, please visit our floral store.