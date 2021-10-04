Brian Kelly Gragg, 56, of Bradenton, Florida, and formerly of Kokomo, passed away at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He was born August 25, 1965, in Kokomo, to Clyde and Kathryn (Ogle) Gragg.
Brian graduated from Taylor High School in 1983 and went on to serve in the United States Army. He worked at Mohr Construction and E & B Paving for 30 years before retiring in 2014. Brian enjoyed playing games, cards, and sitting outside at night, and was a fan of Ford, the Bears, and NASCAR, especially Mark Martin.
Survivors include one daughter, Brooke (Shawn) Meals, Kokomo, Indiana; one son, Clyde Gragg, Kokomo; three brothers and six sisters, David (Eugenia) Glassburn, Lakeland, Florida, Rodger Glassburn, Ft. Myers, Florida, Shelia Heiden, Goose Creek, South Carolina, Glenda Jeffries, Kokomo, Stephen (Martha) Gragg, Bradenton, Florida, Elizabeth (Donald) Lamb, Columbus, Indiana, Mary (Rick) Moody, Washington, Indiana, Beverly (Rick) Gilson, Plymouth, Indiana, Allyson Gragg (Dan Green), Elwood, Indiana; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three nieces and two nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Burial with military honors will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Brian’s memory to the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.