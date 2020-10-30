Brian Eugene Morgan

I wasn’t sure if I wanted to drive to Aviston for a cruise on Friday, October 16. The forecast didn’t look great, but TKCS-STL Volunteers, Eddie, Dillan and Ignacio (Nacho) were up to it, even though it wasn’t warm enough to drop the top on the Camaro for the 30 minute drive at highway speeds. Nevertheless, we put on our masks and headed out route 50 for a night on the town.