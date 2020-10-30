Brian Eugene Morgan, 55, Kokomo, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his home. He was born January 1, 1965, in Peoria, Illinois, the son of William M. & Linda L. (Grolimund) Morgan.
Brian was a 1983 graduate of Northwestern High School. He enjoyed playing drums with the Northwestern High School Band and was co-captain of the swim team. He graduated from Purdue University and was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He worked in sales for Aflac, RadioShack and GM Mortgage. He was very artistic and enjoyed woodworking. He loved his cats and enjoyed taking them on walks in the park near his home. Brian found hope and reassurance in reading scripture and was especially encouraged by the book of Ephesians. He was an avid writer, journaling everyday and sending letters to family and friends.
Brian is survived by his mother, Linda Morgan; sister, Stacy Morgan; uncle, Jim Grolimund; aunts, Cathy Morgan and Gretchen Jones; and cousins, Bob Jones, Dave Jones, Dennis Jones, Jennifer Morgan and J.C. Morgan.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, William M. Morgan; his uncles, Joe Grolimund Jr., Jim Morgan and Ron Jones and grandparents.
A private graveside service will be held in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery, 1300 E. North St. Memorial contributions may be made in Brian’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society or Chapel Hill Church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
