Brenda Lynn (Maze) Rutherford

Brenda Lynn Rutherford, 64, Kokomo, passed away at 6:57 pm Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Dupont Hospital in Ft. Wayne. She was born December 22, 1955, in Kokomo, the daughter of Ralph & Murlene (Ashlock) Maze. On June 1, 1974, in Peru, IN, she married Leo Rutherford who preceded her in death in 1991.
Brenda attended Kokomo High School. She worked for The Dorm Restaurant in Peru and in the Walmart Deli Department. Brenda loved to read, and spend as much time as she could with her grandchildren. She enjoyed following family and friends on Facebook and would never leave without telling you that she loved you.
Brenda is survived by her mother, Murlene Maze; children, Angela (Richard) Hanaway, Christina Rutherford, and Daniel Rutherford; grandchildren, Derick Rutherford, Theresa Nicole Rutherford Alan Hanaway, Shyanne Hanaway, Kelly Hanaway, Caleb Hanaway, and Xavier Rutherford; sister-in-law, Linda Maze, along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Maze; husband, Leo; grandchildren, Latonya Theresa “Teasie” Maze and Ezra Rutherford; and siblings, Donna Moore, Theresa Guge, Randy Maze, and James Maze.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Clifton Ashlock officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1-3 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
