Brenda Lee Harness

Brenda Lee (Hole) Harness, 65, Frankfort, passed away at 12:57 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Logansport Memorial Hospital. She was born May 24, 1955, in Mount Morris, Michigan, to Dale and Patricia (Richardson) Hole. On March 3, 1996, she married Bill Harness at the Burlington Church of Christ, and he survives.
Brenda was a 1973 graduate of Haworth High School. She continued her education at Indiana University Kokomo and Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She retired from Ascension St. Vincent- Kokomo in 2018 after 38 years as a nurse. Brenda enjoyed gardening, traveling, and attending tractor shows with her husband Bill.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Cassie (Christian) O’Neal and Phillip Ratcliff; step-children, John Harness and Sarah Harness; parents, Dale and Patricia Hole; grandchildren, Brandon O’Neal, Tyler Harness, Ethan Ratcliff, Cohen Dunn, Gage Ratcliff and Savannah Scott; sisters, Pamela Johnston and Glenda Murphy; nephew, Calvin Murphy; and niece, Jennifer Gaddis.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Tyler O’Neal, and brothers-in-law, Jim Harness and Tom Murphy.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan St. Burlington, IN 46915, with Pastor Dan Butcher officiating. Burial will follow in Burlington Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Brenda’s memory to the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department, 108 W 8th St, Burlington IN 46915. Masks are required to attend the visitation and funeral service. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Brenda's family, please visit our floral store.