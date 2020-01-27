Brenda Kay Smith was born December 31, 1949 in Harrisburg, Ill., the daughter of James Phillips and Wanda (Stites) Phillips. She married Paul Smith in 1994 and he preceded her in death Feb 6 2002. Brenda attended Hayworth High School. She retired from Chrysler after working 27 years in production. Brenda loved spending time with family and talking to her friends, she loved going out to eat and shopping with her family. Those surviving Brenda are her nephew Christopher Oakes, and his wife Rachel whom took care of her for 7 months, Kimberly, several nieces all from Kokomo. Dusty, Ada, Gracie, and Lela May. She had step-kids that live in Michigan, Tonia and Serena, and one in Noblesville, Kelley. She also had several grandkids who live in Michigan, Jolynn, Aaron, Jasmine, Zack, Faith, Leland. Her parents and her husband Paul, her sister Vickie, and her brother Jackie Wayne preceded her in death. Services for Brenda will be Sunday January 26, 2020 at Ellers Mortuary Main Street at 1:00pm with Pastor Chris Reed from Apostolic Revival Center officiating. Calling will be from 11am to 1pm prior to the service and burial will take place at Albright following the service.
