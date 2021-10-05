Brenda G. Schave, age 73, of Kokomo, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Golden Living Facility. Brenda was born January 24, 1948 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Clarence and Mary (Rose) King.
Brenda graduated from Kokomo High School.
Surviving is her son, Scott Schave (Angie Hershey); grandchildren, Zoi Schave and Sutton Schave; brothers, Jack, Larry, Dwight, Samual, Jeff, Tracy and Kirk King; sister, Debbie King (Wolf), and several extended family members and friends.
Preceding her in death are two sisters, Lisa King and Darlene King (Carter).
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Guardian Angel Hospice, and her main caretaker, Mindy.
A gathering of friends & family for Brenda will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel. Following the gathering of friends & family will be a celebration of life at 1:30 PM with Associate Pastor Dale Fouch from In His Image Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions in Brenda's memory towards Guardian Angel Hospice Foundation.
