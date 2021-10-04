Brenda Clark, age 59, of Kokomo, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Brenda was born February 25, 1962 the late Harold Harris and Margaret (Grove) Miles in Kokomo.
Brenda was a stay-at-home mom, most of her life. She was a member of The Church of God of Prophecy. She loved her grandchildren and her cats, Sammie and Lily.
Brenda was survived by her daughter, Renee (Fred) Jarrett; two granddaughters, Chelsy Sanders and Katie Jarrett; mother, Margaret Miles; brother, Steve Meyer, Arkansas; sister, Katherine Meyer, Kokomo; uncle, Paul Grove, of South Carolina; and nephew, Devon Meyer.
Preceded in death is her father, Harold Harris; brothers, Douglas Meyer; stepfather, Robert Miles; and aunt, Barbara Grove.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the Clark family.