Bransyn Michael Jackson, 22, Russiaville, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born March 10, 1998, in Kokomo, the son of Michael & Mylyna (Cardwell) Jackson.
Bransyn was a 2016 graduate of Western High School. He worked for Chrysler Corp and loved writing, listening to music, making videos, and making people laugh.
Bransyn is survived by his father, Michael (Paula) Jackson; mother, Mylyna (Ralph Pavese) Jackson; brothers, Telyn (Samantha) Jackson, and Geryt Jackson; step-siblings, Austin Overley, and Ciera Overley; niece and nephew, Cali and Isaac; and grandfather, Hughie Jackson.
Bransyn was preceded in death by his grandmother, Janet Jackson; grandparents, Bob and Carolyn Cardwell; and aunts and uncles.
Private family service will be held at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Russiaville, with Pastor Jimmy Hunt officiating. Private burial will take place in Russiaville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bransyn’s memory to a charity of your choice. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Bransyn Michael Jackson, please visit our tribute store.