Brandy Lynn Trevillion, 42, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021. She was born on August 20, 1978 in Indianapolis, IN the daughter of Rick and Bobbie Nell (Taylor) Trevillion.
Brandy loved spending time with her children, family and friends. She was so happy and blessed to see the birth of her granddaughter, G'auni Ayres Trevillion. She enjoyed doing her nails, hair, and being a diva. Brandy also enjoyed shopping, listening to music and laughing. She graduated from Kokomo High School in 1997. Brandy committed her life to Christ and was a member of Second Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving relatives include four daughters, Gabrielle, AligeMaree, Tamia and Kimora Trevillion all of Kokomo, IN; father, Rick Trevillion of Kokomo, IN; granddaughter, G'auni Ayres Trevillion; aunt, Jo Ann Gaillard (Joe) of Kokomo, IN; cousins, Angela Gaillard of Kokomo, IN; Jared Gaillard (Missy) of Kokomo, IN; Stacy Trevillion of Indianapolis, IN; Shereana Morgan (Brian) of Kokomo, IN; Shawana Morland of Kokomo, IN; Charlene Alexander of Kokomo, IN and several other cousins and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bobbie Nell Trevillion and granddaughter, Ayres Nora Trevillion.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Guardian Angel Hospice and Royce Ann Bennett. Also thank you to close friends, Brianna Bennett, Monicia Swygert, Brittany Foster, Tyesha Hughes, Takesha Wilson, Marsha Wilson, Joyce Anderson; Kara Brown and Yvette Wallace for the care they provided.
Funeral services will be 1:30 PM Friday, January 29, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM Friday, January 29, 2021 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.