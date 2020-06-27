Brandon Lee Moss, 39, Kokomo, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home. He was born February 4, 1981, in Kokomo, the son of Glen Moss and Angela (Murphy) Harris.
Brandon was a lawn service owner and operator. He loved music, camping, and spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, Brandon is survived by his siblings, Shane (Virginia) Durham, Shawn (Deanna) Durham, Matt Moss, Megan Moss, Melissa Moss, Adam Moss, and Johnny Rayl; grandmother, Nancy Moss, along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Brandon was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Armfield, Melvin Moss, and Prudie Murphy; and uncle, Timothy Moss.
Funeral service will be held at 3 pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson Street, Kokomo, with Kenny Cockrell officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3-5 pm Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Brandon’s memory to CAM, 210 N. Market Street, Kokomo, IN 46901. Message of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
