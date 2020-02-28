Bradley J. Kuhns, 51, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born on December 13, 1968 the son of Bobbie Joe and Shirley (Day) Kuhns.
Surviving relatives include aunt and uncle, Gene and Barbara McCauley of Kokomo, IN; Larry and Shirley Kuhns of Kokomo, IN; Steve and Kathy Kuhns of Kokomo, IN; niece, Sara (Elliot) Sullivan of Russiaville, IN; nephew, Phillip Kuhns of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister-in-law, Melanie Kuhns of Kokomo, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kevin Kuhns.
Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.