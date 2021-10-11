Bonnie Louise (O'Banion) Newton

Bonnie Louise Newton, 74, Beech Grove, formerly of Kokomo, passed away at 8:09 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Beech Grove Meadows. She was born July 29, 1947 in Kokomo to William and Evelyn (Miller) O’Banion.
Bonnie was a creative woman who loved to paint and crochet along with many other crafts. In addition to her artistic abilities she had a love of flowers.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Christina Worthman, and Brian Worthman; mother, Evelyn O’Banion; grandchildren, Levi Ivester and Cagnie (Parker) Anderson; great-grandchildren, Theodore Anderson and Oliver Anderson; brother, Terry (Penny) Hamilton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bill O’Banion; son, Patrick Worthman; brother, David O’Banion; and a sister, Theresa Barkowski.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from Noon until 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
