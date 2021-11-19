Bonnie Lou Waltman

Bonnie Lou (Graham) Waltman, 80, Kokomo, passed away 8:47 p.m. Tuesday November 16, 2021, at Heritage House of New Castle. She was born September 10, 1941, the daughter of the late Charles B. and Helen M. Graham. On October 14, 1961, she married David Gene Waltman, and he preceded her in death on February 21, 2020.
Bonnie was a 1959 graduate of Kokomo High School. She worked as an optician at Dr. Watson’s office and contracted services through Delco Electronics. She volunteered as an Emergency Medical Technician in Macy, IN. Bonnie attended Morning Star Church, was a member at Grace Baptist Church in Kokomo, and Bible Baptist Church in Peru and Kokomo throughout her life. She served as a Sunday school teacher for 25 years. Bonnie was an extremely loving and giving woman. She demonstrated her generosity by quilting and donating blankets to the Project Linus Club and nursing home facilities. She enjoyed baking pies, homemade noodles, and her delicious apple butter and gifting them to friends and family.
Bonnie leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Brian (Kim) Waltman, Mt. Juliet, TN, Shari Waltman, New Castle, IN; grandchildren, Ryan Waltman, Washington D.C., Megan Waltman (Ryan Small) Clermont, FL, Zachariah and Graham Waltman, New Castle, IN; special grandson, Jaiden Johnson, New Castle, IN; step-grandchildren, Charles (Samantha) Cangalosi, Henderson, Nevada, Janine Cangalosi (Lisa) Krych), Wood Dale, IL; step-great-grandchildren, Blayde and Lucian; brother, Ron (Cathy) Graham; sisters-in-law, Carol (Ron) Fleenor, Wanda Waltman; her beloved cat, Tuffy; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen Graham; husband, David Waltman; brother, John Graham; brothers-in-law, Jack Waltman, Glen Waltman, Harold Waltman; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Fye.
Bonnie’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Via Quest Hospice and Heritage House Nursing Home in New Castle for the exceptional care she received.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday November 22, 2021, at Kingdom Life Christian Ministries, 2104 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday November 23, 2021, at the church, with Pastor Glen Waltman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Greentown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heritage House of New Castle 1023 N. 20th St. New Castle, Indiana 47632, In Memory of Bonnie Waltman. Hasler-Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
