Bonnie L. (Miller) McQueary

Bonnie L. McQueary, 80, Kokomo, passed away 9:59pm, Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Waterford Place Health Campus. She was born on May 18, 1940 in Kokomo to Howard Miller and Dollie (Bryant) Reynolds-Miller. She married January 6, 1959 to James Arvel McQueary. He preceded her in death.
Bonnie was a 1958 graduate of Kokomo High School. She worked as a school crossing guard for the Kokomo Police Department, Lincoln, Columbia, Pettit and Lafayette Schools from 1969-2012 where she formed special bonds with many of the children and enjoyed sharing treats every Friday with them. She was a member of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship and Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority. She enjoyed crafting and was the “Bingo Queen” playing all around town. Bonnie was a genuine and caring person and was always helping others by giving of herself and sharing her beautiful smile.
Bonnie is survived by daughters, Angela (David) Parkhurst and Teresa Moore; grandchildren, Caitlin (Patrick), Jillian, Chloe (Andy), Nicholas (Carrie), Jordan (Calvin), Emily (Alec), Lindsay (T.J.), Dawson, Brittanie, and Jimmy; nine great grandchildren; long time companion, Richard Monroe; and many close friends.
Along with her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents; children, Leslie (Tim) Scott and James L. McQueary; siblings, Helen, Fred, Mary, John, Lela, James, Ruth, Shirley, and Barbara; and grandchild, Haley McQueary.
Visitation will be held, Monday, February 1, 2021 from 4-6pm at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship. Funeral services will be held at 11am, Tuesday, February 2 at the Church. Pastor Jeff Russell will officiate. Burial will follow at Barnett Cemetery. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the funeral arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
