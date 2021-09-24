Bonnie Jean Stolt, 78, of Kokomo, passed away at 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Golden Living Center in Kokomo. She was born December 21, 1942, in Cadillac, Michigan, to Forrest and Doris (Sawyer) Kanipe. On August 19, 1961, she married Robert D. Stolt, in Cadillac, and they celebrated their 60th wedding Anniversary this year.
Bonnie graduated from Cadillac High School in 1960. She worked as a receptionist for over ten years at F.C. Tucker/Tomlinson Realtors. Bonnie enjoyed playing cards, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. She loved being a career Navy wife, and in addition to traveling throughout the United States and Alaska, she was able to visit the European countries of Spain, Italy, France, Sicily and the island of Palma Mallorca as well as a trip to Hong Kong.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her daughters, Pamela (Dan) Gorgol and Kymberlie (John) Iffert; grandchildren, Jacob, Kalen, Will, Rachel, and Regan; siblings, Terry (Beckie) Kanipe, Richard (Patty) Kanipe, and Robin (Nancy) Kanipe; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Dave Osborne officiating. Dress will be casual. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Bonnie’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.