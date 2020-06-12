Bonnie Jean (Gillam) Conwell

Bonnie Jean Conwell, 85, Kokomo, passed away at 10:05 am Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Kokomo Place. She was born January 30, 1935 to Harold Edward and Evelyn Louise (Tenbrook) Gillam in Howard County. On February 14, 1953, she married Floyd Eugene Conwell at Zion Lutheran Church, who preceded her in death on September 9, 1994.
Bonnie is a 1953 graduate of Northwestern High School. She was self employed as a beautician for many years. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Michael (Bonnie) Conwell, and Randy Eugene (Regona) Conwell; siblings, Dick Gillam, Thomas (Judy) Gillam, and Janet (Garnet) Gray; grandchildren, Jessica (Jared) Zumwalt, Corey (Jasmine) Conwell, Eric (Sarah) Conwell, and Aaron Conwell; and 3 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Floyd, Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James (Linda) Gillam; and sister-in-law, Beverly Gillam.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Monday, June 15, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Joe Coffin officiating. Burial will take place in Arizona. Friends are invited to visit with the family 3-6 pm Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Kokomo Place in Bonnie’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
