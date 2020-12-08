Bonnie Jean (Bell) Critchley, 82, Macy, passed away at 3:14 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Woodlawn Hospital in Rochester. She was born June 15, 1938, in McLeary, Washington, to the late John Verle and Charlene Frances (Waite) Bell. On November 21, 1984, she married George Edward Critchley. He preceded her in death on May 23, 2016.
Bonnie graduated high school in 1956 in Ordway, Colorado. She worked at Turner Construction and retired from St. Joseph Hospital where she worked in medical record keeping. Her hobbies included playing cards and board games, bowling, fishing, and Bingo. Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, and golf cart rides at Nyona Lake.
She is survived by her children, Randy (Andrea) Cline, Jeff (Pat) Critchley, Tracy (Scott) Baber, Bruce (Tami) Cline; 15 grandchildren: Casey Cline, Courtney (Brett) Talley, Caitlin (Adam) Shotwell, Caden (Ashleigh) Cline, Ashley (Jesse) Lennon, Austin (Ashlyn) Cline, Brittani (Travis) Johnson, Shaya Baber, Baylee Baber, Dionna (Mike) Murphy, Hanna (Tony) Cuyler, Stewart (Chelsea) Matlock, Maddie (Jeff) Barton, Landon (Abby) Matlock, Evan (Amber) Matlock; 24 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bobby Blue, Robin Wells; and several nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; children, Jeff Cline, Tony Critchley; sister, Leila Hancock; and 1 grandchild, Anthony Mark Friend.
Private family services will be held at Stout & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Turner officiating. Private inurnment will be held in Sunset Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bonnie’s memory to Bridges Outreach Inc., 208 N. Main St., Kokomo, IN 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
