Bonnie J Randolph, 75, passed away on October 12, 2020. She was born on July 27, 1945 to the late William and Marr (Carlile) Mooney, in Kokomo. She graduated from Kokomo High School in 1964, later marrying Larry Randolph on July 11, 1964. She worked at Magna Tech Manufacturing until they closed in 1994. She loved ceramics, 1800s Rendezvous, was a member of the Me/to/cin/yah Long Rifles and the Fulton County History Museum, western town reenactments in Reagan, OK, the Radio Alert Team (RAT Patrol), and was an active member of the Indiana Heights Volunteer Fire Department. She was a longtime member of Rock Harbor Church in Ravia, OK. You could always find her tending to her flowers or playing with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Raymond Mooney.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Michael Randolph, Kokomo, Shanon Sharrock (Mike), Campbell, Texas, Russell Randolph (Cara), Sherman, Texas, and Dominic Moore, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; her siblings, Ava Ogden (Mike), Tipton, Jack Mooney and Joyce Mooney, both of Kokomo; grandchildren, Cyndi Baker (Mike), Shoal and Shae Sharrock, Jeffrey Randolph, Michael Smith, and Aaron Randolph, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services for Bonnie will be held at 1pm on Monday, October 19 at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel, with visitation from 10am-1pm. Pastor Jeff Russell will be officiating. Bonnie will be laid to rest at Albright Cemetery.